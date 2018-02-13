FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 13, 2018 / 6:36 AM / 2 days ago

Gucci-fever helps Kering beats sales forecast in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering on Tuesday posted better-than-expected sales growth in the fourth quarter as its biggest label Gucci recorded another solid performance following a reinvention of the brand.

Kering said sales rose 21.4 percent year-on-year to 4.26 billion euros ($5.25 billion) between October and December, up 27.4 percent on a comparable basis.

That marked a slight slowdown in revenue growth from a quarter earlier, although analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters had forecast comparable sales growth of 24.3 percent for the fourth quarter.

$1 = 0.8117 euros Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.