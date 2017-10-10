FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 7 days ago

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron’s Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

Under the deal, Chevron will deliver about 50 percent of its NGL from its Kaybob Duvernay operations near Fox Creek, Alberta to Keyera for storage and terminal services.

Keyera said it might expand its facilities in the future, depending on the success and scale of Chevron’s Duvernay program. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.