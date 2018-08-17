FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tyson buys Keystone from Brazil's Marfrig for $2.5 billion - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods agreed to acquire U.S.-based chicken processor Keystone Foods from Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA for $2.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Marfrig’s controlling shareholder Marcos Molina on Thursday evening, the sources added, asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Marfrig and Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
