WARSAW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polish copper producer KGHM is considering taking a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) worth 900 million zlotys ($246.37 million) to invest in making production more effective, the company said on Tuesday evening.

The loan agreement could be signed for 12 years in Polish zloty, U.S. dollar or euro, KGHM said on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.6531 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, editing by Louise Heavens)