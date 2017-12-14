FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British Columbia rejects KGHM's proposed Ajax mine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
December 14, 2017 / 10:46 PM / a day ago

British Columbia rejects KGHM's proposed Ajax mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Columbia on Thursday said it would not issue a provincial environmental certificate for the Ajax gold and copper mine in the province’s interior, saying the adverse effects of the controversial project would outweigh any benefit.

Canada’s environment minister Catherine McKenna separately recommended against the project, saying it was likely to cause “significant adverse environmental effects and cumulative effects to Indigenous heritage.”

The proposed open pit mine is owned by KGHM International, a unit of Polish miner KGHM, and located some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city of Kamloops, British Columbia. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Diane Craft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.