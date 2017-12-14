British Columbia rejects KGHM's proposed Ajax mine

VANCOUVER, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Columbia on Thursday said it would not issue a provincial environmental certificate for the Ajax gold and copper mine in the province’s interior, saying the adverse effects of the controversial project would outweigh any benefit.

Canada’s environment minister Catherine McKenna separately recommended against the project, saying it was likely to cause “significant adverse environmental effects and cumulative effects to Indigenous heritage.”

The proposed open pit mine is owned by KGHM International, a unit of Polish miner KGHM, and located some 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city of Kamloops, British Columbia. (Reporting by Julie Gordon; editing by Diane Craft)