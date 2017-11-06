FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Khadim's $84 million IPO subscribed 1.9 times
Sections
Featured
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Emboldened cow vigilantes in India deny Muslims their livelihood
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
Texas Shooting
Child abuse, animal cruelty: Texas gunman's violent past
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
November 6, 2017 / 2:22 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Khadim's $84 million IPO subscribed 1.9 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Footwear retailer Khadim India Ltd’s initial public offering of shares to raise up to 5.43 billion rupees ($84 million) was subscribed 1.9 times by the last day of the sale on Monday, stock exchange data showed.

Investors bid for about 9.7 million shares, compared with about 5 million shares on offer, according to data as of 1345 GMT.

Companies in India have raised more than $9 billion from IPOs so far in 2017, making it a record year for such sales.

Axis Capital and IDFC Bank were the bookrunners for the Khadim IPO.

($1 = 64.6650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.