FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 21, 2018 / 3:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Zealand will not attend Saudi investment summit over Khashoggi death

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand condemns the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi operatives and will not be attending an investment summit in Saudi Arabia, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist critical of Riyadh’s policies, died inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Saudi state media said on Saturday.

Trade Minister David Parker said in the statement no New Zealand officials will attend the upcoming Future Investment Initiative, an event in the Saudi capital of Riyadh being called Davos in the Desert.

Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.