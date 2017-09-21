FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit
Syria
September 21, 2017

Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by a hefty order book.

The company, whose activities range from building power stations to outsourcing work for local councils, said underlying operating profit rose to 146 million pounds ($197.1 million) in the year to June 30, from 141 million pounds a year ago. ($1 = 0.7409 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

