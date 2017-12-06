CORRECTED-Kinder Morgan Canada announces C$200 mln bought deal offering

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to clarify the company announced preferred share offering, not common stock offering. Also removes reference to premium in paragraph three and drops reference to outstanding shares in paragraph four)

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada on Wednesday announced a C$200 million ($157 million) offering of preferred shares to fund its Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion to west coast, and Base Line terminal project in Alberta.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc , said it would offer 8 million shares at C$25 each.

The shares are being bought by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities. ($1 = C$1.28) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)