Kivinen joins Deutsche Bank EM team

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Petri Kivinen has joined the emerging markets debt capital markets team at Deutsche Bank, according to sources familiar with the matter.

He joins from Morgan Stanley, where he was a managing director within the fixed income capital markets team with responsibilities for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Kivinen’s previous experience includes stints at Renaissance Capital, where he had been head of debt capital markets and corporate fixed income origination, and at Dresdner Kleinwort, where he was head of EEMEA capital markets origination. He began his career at Credit Suisse.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Kivinen could not be reached for comment.

David Greenbaum, who was co-head of debt capital markets origination for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa at Deutsche Bank, recently left the bank.

Greenbaum co-headed the business with Maryam Khosrowshahi, who runs CEEMEA sovereign debt capital markets. (Reporting by Sudip Roy and Robert Hogg; Editing by Alex Chambers and Philip Wright)