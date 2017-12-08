FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sweden's Sandvik
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2017 / 3:30 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sweden's Sandvik

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy industrial tool components manufacturer Hyperion from Sandvik, a deal the U.S. buyout firm said marked its first acquisition in the mid-market industrials sector.

“We see tremendous opportunity to help support the growth of the company and its customers by establishing the business as a standalone entity,” Pete Stavros, the head of KKR’s industrials investment team, said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, Sandvik gave the deal price at 4 billion Swedish crowns ($471.6 million).

$1 = 8.4824 Swedish crowns Reporting by Joshua Franklin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.