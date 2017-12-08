KKR to buy tool components maker Hyperion from Sweden's Sandvik

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - KKR & Co LP has agreed to buy industrial tool components manufacturer Hyperion from Sandvik, a deal the U.S. buyout firm said marked its first acquisition in the mid-market industrials sector.

“We see tremendous opportunity to help support the growth of the company and its customers by establishing the business as a standalone entity,” Pete Stavros, the head of KKR’s industrials investment team, said in a statement on Friday.

In a separate statement, Sandvik gave the deal price at 4 billion Swedish crowns ($471.6 million).