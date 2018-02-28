Swedish payment services firm Klarna 2017 net profit triples

STOCKHOLM, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Swedish online payments services firm Klarna, one of Europe’s most highly valued tech startups, on Wednesday reported a sharp rise in 2017 revenues and earnings.

Klarna said its total operating revenues rose 27 percent year-on-year to 4.53 billion crowns ($551.1 million) last year, while net earnings tripled to 346 million.

The firm, which has 1,700 employees and operates in 14 countries, was founded in 2005 and is backed by investors such as Sequoia Capital, Atomico, Visa and Permira. ($1 = 8.2204 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)