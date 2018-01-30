FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 30, 2018 / 9:21 PM / in 13 hours

U.S. tax law, trucking demand lift Knight-Swift quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Trucking company Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc on Tuesday posted a higher quarterly profit that beat Wall Street forecasts, boosted by changes to the U.S. tax law and strong freight demand.

But North America’s largest full truckload carrier reported revenue that fell short of analyst projections.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $447.56 million, or $2.50 per diluted share, up from $22.16 million, or 27 cents per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, Knight-Swift reported earnings per share of 52 cents. Wall Street analysts expected 41 cents. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.