Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication
October 20, 2017 / 9:48 AM / in 4 days

Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

The company also said it had found a case of employees not reporting data falsification to a company investigation in its aluminium and copper businesses.

Kobe Steel said it planned to set up a panel of outsiders to look into its problems, in addition to its existing in-house panel. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Taiga Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie)

