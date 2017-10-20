Kobe Steel says it found new case of data fabrication

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had found a new case of data fabrication, at a subsidiary that cuts and processes steel plate.

The company also said it had found a case of employees not reporting data falsification to a company investigation in its aluminium and copper businesses.

Kobe Steel said it planned to set up a panel of outsiders to look into its problems, in addition to its existing in-house panel. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Taiga Uranaka, Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Nick Macfie)