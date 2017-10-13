Kobe Steel to pay client costs related to data fabrication - CEO

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd plans to pay customers’ costs related to the fabrication of data for its products, Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki told a news conference on Friday, but said the firm has not yet received any compensation requests.

Kobe Steel’s quality certification scandal widened on Friday as the company announced “inappropriate actions” related to data for nine additional products, including falsifying data or not carrying out required tests.

The company, Japan's third-biggest steelmaker, said it had supplied affected products to about 500 companies in a scandal that has rippled through the global supply chain.