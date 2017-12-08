Kobe Steel's copper plant loses JIS certification - govt

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Industrial Standards (JIS) certification for copper and copper alloy seamless pipes produced by Kobe Steel Ltd’s unit Shinko Metal Products has been suspended, the nation’s trade ministry said on Friday.

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals.