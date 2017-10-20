Kobe Steel says standards certification firm has started inspection of a plant

TOKYO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Embattled Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday that a certification company had started inspecting at least one of its plants from Thursday to see whether it meets the country’s industrial standards.

Depending on the findings, it is possible that there may be a violation of laws governing industrial standards, a company spokesman said.

He declined to say which plant was being inspected or how many of its plants were inspected.

Kobe Steel, Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker, admitted this month that it had falsified data relating to specifications on the strength and durability of its products.

The company has said no illegality had been found related to the data fabrication.