Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data
#Money News
October 18, 2017 / 7:39 AM / in 4 days

Mitsubishi Motors checking how Kobe Steel parts affected by false data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp is investigating how components from suppliers containing Kobe Steel Ltd parts have been affected by the steelmaker’s falsified data on product quality, the chief executive of the carmaker said on Wednesday.

“The number of parts from suppliers which we’ve been told have been affected by the Kobe Steel issue has been increasing, and this is increasing our workload,” Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko told a briefing.

“We are working with our parts suppliers to get a full picture of the impact,” he said.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
