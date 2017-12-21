FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel to announce personnel decision, investigation update
Sections
Featured
Second N.Korean soldier defects
Asia
Second N.Korean soldier defects
Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill
U.S. Tax Overhaul
Apple wins big with U.S. tax bill
How Petra Nemcova transformed tragedy into joy
Showbiz
How Petra Nemcova transformed tragedy into joy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
December 21, 2017 / 7:06 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Kobe Steel to announce personnel decision, investigation update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd, at the centre of a data-falsification scandal that has shaken Japan’s manufacturing industry, said it would announce an important personnel-related decision later on Thursday.

Kobe Steel's logo is seen through a fence at a facility of Kakogawa Works in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

The company also said it would give an update on an independent investigation into its data tampering scandal at around 5 p.m. (0800 GMT).

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies the manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other products across the world, has said about 500 customers had received products with falsified specifications.

The 112-year-old company has had a Japanese government-sanctioned seal of quality revoked on some of its products and is also subject of a U.S. Justice Department inquiry.

No safety issues have so far been identified from the data cheating, which mainly involves falsely certifying the strength and durability of products.

CEO Hiroya Kawasaki said in November that his “ultimate management responsibility” will be decided after outside investigators complete a report on the case.

A series of compliance failings by Japanese companies have surfaced in the past few months.

Scandals have involved Nissan Motor as well as Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries - key suppliers of products to global manufacturers.

Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.