Nippon Steel president says to support Kobe Steel if any request comes

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp , Japan’s biggest steelmaker and a shareholder of Kobe Steel Ltd, is willing to provide support to Kobe if it receives any request, the president of Nippon Steel said on Monday.

Kobe Steel, which sell steel products to manufacturers of cars, planes, trains and other equipment around the world, said earlier this month that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications, in one of Japan’s biggest industrial scandals.

“We will consider and respond if we receive any requests from Kobe Steel for help,” Nippon Steel President Kosei Shindo told a news conference, adding that his company has not received any concrete request so far. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)