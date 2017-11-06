FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Kobe Steel's 10 largest shareholders
#Money News
November 5, 2017 / 4:45 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Factbox: Kobe Steel's 10 largest shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kobe Steel’s ten largest shareholders, with percentage holdings and number of shares

The Kobe Steel logo is seen in this illustration photo taken October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/Files

- Asset Management One Co Ltd and other Mizuho Financial Group Inc companies 6.54 pct (23.83 mln shares)

- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp and other Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc companies 6.09 percent (22.2 mln shares)

- BlackRock Japan Co Ltd and other BlackRock Inc companies 5.16 pct (18.8 mln shares)

- Japan Trustee Services Bank Ltd (Trust Account) 4.29 pct (15.62 mln shares)

- The Master Trust Bank of Japan Ltd (Trust Account) 4.07 pct (14.83 mln shares)

- Japan Trustee Services Bank Ltd (Trust Account 9) 3.20 pct (11.67 mln shares)

- Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd and other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc companies 3.03 pct (11.06 mln shares)

- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp 2.95 pct (10.74 mln shares)

- Nippon Life Insurance Co 2.78 pct (10.12 mln shares)

- Japan Trustee Services Bank Ltd (Trust Account 5) 1.88 pct (6.84 mln shares)

Source: Kobe Steel report with shareholdings dated September 30, other regulatory filings

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
