Kobe Steel says also fabricated data in steel wire products
October 13, 2017 / 1:38 AM / in 9 days

Kobe Steel says also fabricated data in steel wire products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T) said on Friday it had falsified data on some of its steel wire products on top of the already-announced data fabrication for aluminium, copper, iron powder products and metal materials used in optical discs.

A spokesman for Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker added that the company had confirmed with its steel-wire customers that there were no problems with the function and safety of the supplied products.

Kobe Steel Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference later on Friday to provide an update on the situation. A time has not been set yet, the spokesman said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
