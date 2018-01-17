FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 6:55 AM / a day ago

Toyota completes review of Kobe materials, says no problems found

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it had completed an investigation of parts that were supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified data, and found that they had caused no problems to its vehicles’ quality or performance.

Kobe Steel admitted in October that it had falsified data on product quality and specifications, rocking supply chains around the world in a fresh blow to Japan’s reputation as a high-quality manufacturer.

Toyota in November provided a partial result of its review of Kobe materials and had said it would provide a full update at a later date. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

