Kobe Steel to announce causes of data cheating, CEO to brief

TOKYO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said it would announce on Friday the results of an internal investigation into the causes of a data-cheating scandal that has rocked the Japanese steelmaker and affected hundreds of customers globally.

Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker said it would release the internal report, which includes countermeasures to prevent a recurrence, at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT).

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m. (0800 GMT), after reporting to the industry ministry.