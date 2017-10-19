FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota says aluminium plates from Kobe Steel meet standards
#Basic Materials
October 19, 2017 / 3:06 AM / 3 days ago

Toyota says aluminium plates from Kobe Steel meet standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday said that it had confirmed that aluminium plates supplied by Kobe Steel Ltd with falsified quality data which were used in parts for some of the Japanese automaker’s vehicles had met safety and durability standards.

In a statement, Toyota said that it was working to identify whether non-aluminium products supplied by Kobe Steel, which are used in the automakers’ Toyota- and Lexus-branded vehicles, will also meet the standards.

Kobe Steel earlier this month admitted that it had falsified data on product quality and specifications for goods supplied to around 500 customers, rocking supply chains around the world in a fresh blow to Japan’s reputation as a high-quality manufacturer.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

