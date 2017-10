(Corrects paragraph 2 to remove reference to Gass becoming CEO on an interim basis)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Kevin Mansell will retire in May 2018.

Chief Merchandising and Customer Officer Michelle Gass will take on the CEO role, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)