FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kohl's to accept Amazon returns in 82 stores
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 19, 2017 / 11:30 AM / a month ago

Kohl's to accept Amazon returns in 82 stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl’s Corp said on Tuesday that select merchandise bought from Amazon.com Inc can be returned at 82 Kohl’s stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, starting October.

The move follows Kohl’s announcement earlier this month that it would sell Amazon’s devices, including the voice-controlled speaker Echo, at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl’s said on Tuesday it would package and transport all returned items to Amazon’s return centers.

Kohl’s and other retailers such as Sears Holdings Corp are teaming up with the ecommerce giant - which has dented sales at retailers across the United States - ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon has also been increasing its presence in brick-and-mortar stores and bought upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market’s 456 stores.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.