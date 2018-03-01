FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 1, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Kohl's same-store sales growth tops expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Kohl’s Corp on Thursday reported fourth-quarter same-store sales growth of 6.3 percent, topping analyst expectations.

Analysts on average had expected sales to rise 6.1 percent in stores open at least 12 months in the quarter ended Jan. 27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share rose from the same period a year earlier to $1.99, excluding impacts from the U.S. tax overhaul and store closures. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $1.77 per share. (Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.