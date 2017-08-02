FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, risk costs fall
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 5:29 AM / 2 months ago

Komercni Banka Q2 net profit beats estimates, risk costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported on Wednesday a 5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter net profit, a lower fall than expected, due to a decrease in risky loan costs.

Attributable net profit dropped to 3.62 billion crowns ($163.40 million), beating the average estimate of 3.32 billion crowns in a Reuters poll. It was up 18 percent on a recurring basis after stripping out gains from the bank’s stake in Visa Europe a year ago.

Net banking income grew a touch in the quarter on a recurring basis, buoyed by financial operation gains as corporate hedging activity grew around the central bank’s decision to abandon a currency cap in April. ($1 = 22.0930 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.