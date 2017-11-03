Komercni Banka Q3 net profit falls about 11 pct; loan market competition up

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Czech lender Komercni Banka reported a lower-than-expected 10.6 percent drop in third-quarter net profit on Friday, helped by loan provisioning releases offsetting a competitive lending market that is cutting into margins.

The bank’s attributable net profit reached 3.53 billion crowns ($160.37 million) in the quarter, beating the average estimate of 3.33 billion in a Reuters poll.

Analysts expected a 15.5 percent drop in the quarter after Komercni Banka had booked an extraordinary gain a year ago from the sale of a majority stake in a subsidiary.

While a strong Czech economy led to a net release of provisions for loans, the bank is facing increasing loan competition and posted a steeper-than-expected 2.7 percent drop in net banking income.

The bank’s chief financial officer told Reuters in September loan growth may not be as strong as expected this year as corporate borrowing has started to slow.

That message was reinforced on Friday. Loan volume growth slowed to 2.0 percent in the first nine months of the year, with loans to businesses declining 2.8 percent.

Komercni Banka said the banking market was in an unusual situation in the wake of the end of the central bank’s exit from an exchange rate cap it abandoned in April.

“The balance sheets of Czech banks have swollen; Czech businesses have increasingly been funded in euros while they leave Czech currency in local banks,” Chief Executive Jan Juchelka said in a statement.

“The competition to deploy the excessive liquidity in Czech crowns has intensified.”

While monetary policymakers have since raised interest rates from near zero, the impact has been delayed.

Client deposits grew almost 10 percent in the quarter.

The bank has guided for loan growth in the mid- to high-single digits.

CFO Jiri Sperl said in a September interview the slowdown in corporate lending was partly due to increased lending in euros rather than crowns in the market. He said Komercni Banka was more cautious about lending in euros. ($1 = 22.0110 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)