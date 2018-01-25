FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 2:18 PM / a day ago

Finnish elevator maker Kone is looking for acquisitions -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s Kone is looking for acquisitions as it hopes the elevator industry to consolidate further, its chief executive Henrik Ehrnrooth said on Thursday.

“We are constantly looking for acquisitions and we have interest in both smaller and larger (deals),” Ehrnrooth told Reuters.

“We do believe that consolidation could continue in the industry,” he added, without commenting specific targets.

Kone’s competitors include U.S. Otis, Germany’s ThyssenKrupp and Switzerland’s Schindler. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

