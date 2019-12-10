Money News
December 10, 2019 / 1:14 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Koovs to call in administrators as billionaire Kishore Biyani fails to invest

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Koovs Plc (KOOV.L) said on Tuesday it would apply to place the online fashion retailer into administration as Indian billionaire Kishore Biyani’s Future Lifestyle Fashions (FLFL.NS) failed to invest a further 6.5 million pounds ($8.34 million).

Koovs said it could not get alternative funding and expects its assets to be bought from the administrator by a company connected to the Koovs’ largest secured creditor and chairman Waheed Alli, ensuring the continuation of the operating business.

Future Lifestyle Fashions, a part of Future Group, India’s largest retail firm, is Koovs’ largest investor.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

Reporting by Shanima A and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

