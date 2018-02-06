FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 6, 2018 / 8:07 AM / a day ago

Oil explorer Kosmos Energy says reserve-based loan facility raised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Oil and natural gas explorer Kosmos Energy Ltd said on Tuesday it refinanced the loan facility tied to its energy reserves, raising the borrowing capacity to fund exploration.

Borrowing capacity has been increased to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion, the Dallas-based company said.

The reserve-based lending (RBL) facility, which previously incorporated only the Ghana assets, now includes the recently acquired producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, Kosmos said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

