Kosovo police officer commits suicide after killing parents, brothers

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A female police officer shot dead her parents and two brothers before committing suicide in the eastern Kosovo town of Gjilan where she served, police and the prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

“A police officer has killed four members of her family and in the end she committed suicide,” the prosecutor’s office in the town said in a statement, giving no further details about the incident. They named the officer only as V.B.

Police said doctors at the scene had confirmed the deaths.