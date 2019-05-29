Kosovo opens 66-km motorway to North Macedonia

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo opened on Wednesday a 700-million-euro ($780 million) 65.5-kilometer motorway linking it with neighboring North Macedonia that the landlocked country says would secure a faster route to Greece’s Thessaloniki port.

The four-lane highway was financed by the government and built by U.S.-Turkish consortium Bechtel-Enka, which also built a highway from Pristina to the border with Albania in 2013.

Economists have criticized the government for spending so much money building highways and neglecting investment in healthcare and education for example.

Kosovo is one of the poorest countries in Europe where one- third of its workforce remains unemployed.

Infrastructure in Kosovo fell into disrepair during the wars in the 1990s, and after that projects were put off because of unresolved issues with Serbia, from which it declared independence in 2008.

Since the declaration of independence, successive governments have made it a priority to build highways and other infrastructure projects.

($1 = 0.8976 euros)