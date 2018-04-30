FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 8:57 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kotak Mahindra Bank fourth-quarter profit rises 15 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, India’s fifth-biggest private sector bank by assets, on Monday reported a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, boosted by higher interest and fee incomes.

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Net profit was 11.24 billion rupees ($169.34 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with 9.76 billion rupees a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said in a statement. here

Analysts had on average expected a net profit of 11.29 billion rupees for the lender, which has the second-highest market capitalisation of about $33 billion in the sector, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans dropped to 2.22 percent by end-March, compared with 2.31 percent in the preceding quarter and 2.59 percent a year ago.

($1 = 66.3750 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

