January 22, 2018 / 5:14 PM / a day ago

U.S. says KPMG employees misappropriated secrets from oversight board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have charged six people, including former employees of accounting firm KPMG LLP and of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, with misusing confidential information from the board to help KPMG.

Prosecutors in Manhattan said in court papers made public Monday that KPMG employees used the confidential information to avoid negative findings by the board, which oversees accounting firms. One of the six has already pleaded guilty. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
