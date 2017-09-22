South Africa's Democratic Alliance to review KPMG contracts

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s main opposition said on Friday it would review all contracts with KPMG in the municipalities it runs after a scandal involving the auditor’s handling of audits for businessman friends of President Jacob Zuma.

The Democratic Alliance runs more than 30 municipalities directly or in a coalition and said it wanted to ensure that none of the work done by KPMG had been compromised by “unethical practices”. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Ed Cropley)