FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Africa's audit regulator says KPMG to cooperate with probe
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 8:42 AM / 14 days ago

South Africa's audit regulator says KPMG to cooperate with probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Global auditor KPMG has given its commitment to cooperate with a South African investigation into work done for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, the nation’s audit regulator’s chief executive told lawmakers on Tuesday.

“In the beginning we did not always receive the information that we required. It was important that the process isn’t delayed,” Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors Chief Executive Bernard Agulhas told parliament’s finance committee, adding that KPMG has since committed to cooperate with the probe.

Zuma and his friends, the Gupta family, have denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.