KPMG South Africa CEO has not found systemic problems at firm
October 5, 2017 / 8:14 AM / 13 days ago

KPMG South Africa CEO has not found systemic problems at firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Weaknesses at KPMG South Africa are not systemic and reforms are underway to address mistakes made in work it carried out for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, the firm’s new local chief executive told parliament on Thursday.

KPMG sacked a number of South African executives last month after it found work undertaken for firms owned by the Gupta family - a trio of Indian-born businessmen with close ties to Zuma - “fell considerably short” of its standards. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

