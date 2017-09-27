South Africa's parliament cuts ties with auditor KPMG

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s parliament said on Wednesday it has terminated its contract with KPMG, citing reputational risks after the global auditor was caught up in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma.

Parliament said this termination includes a contract KPMG has with a medical aid scheme for Members of Parliament.

KPMG cleared out its South African leadership en masse this month after damning findings from an internal investigation into the Guptas, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)