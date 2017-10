AMSTERDAM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - KPN, the largest Dutch telecommunications company, said on Friday it has nominated Maximo Ibarra to replace CEO Eelco Blok, who will step down after the company’s 2018 general shareholders meeting.

Ibarra, the CEO of Italy’s Wind, had overseen its merger with HG3 to create Wind Tre. Blok said in a statement it was “time for a change” after seven years in the top job at KPN.