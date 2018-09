AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Mexican telecommunications company America Movil has cut its stake in Dutch telecoms company KPN to slightly more than 16 percent, a filing at financial watchdog AFM showed.

The logo of America Movill is seen on a wall at the company's corporate offices in Mexico City, Mexico, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

Movil, controlled by tycoon Carlos Slim, had previously reported a stake of 21.4 percent.

Movil tried to buy KPN in 2013 but gave up attempts after being stymied by KPN’s poison pill measures.