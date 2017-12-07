Dutch telecoms firm KPN not interested in foreign takeovers for now

AMSTERDAM, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Dutch telecoms firm Royal KPN NV said on Thursday it was not interested in pursuing any foreign takeovers for now, responding to a Bloomberg report that its incoming CEO could target Belgium’s Proximus or Denmark’s TDC.

“Our strategy is clear: we are focused on the Dutch market and have no interest in foreign acquisitions at this time,” spokesman Stefan Simons said.

KPN’s CEO Eelco Blok is leaving in April to be replaced by the former chief of Italy’s Wind Telecommunicazioni, Maximo Ibarra. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)