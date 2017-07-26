Dutch KPN reports higher profit on lower costs

AMSTERDAM, July 26 (Reuters) - KPN, the Netherlands' largest telecommunications company, on Wednesday reported a 1.5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings to 601 million euros, helped by cost-cutting measures and a growing customer base.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average predicted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 584 million euros.

The company maintained guidance for full-year EBITDA at the 2016 figure of 2.4 billion euros. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Vyas Mohan)