Kraft Heinz completes internal investigation on procurement practices

FILE PHOTO: Various Heinz sauces of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Friday the company’s internal investigation into its procurement practices and internal controls assessment is now complete and expects to report its quarterly results on or before July 31.

Kraft Heinz also filed its annual report for fiscal year 2018.

Last month, the company said it would restate financial reports for a near three-year period to fix errors that resulted from lapses in procurement practices by some of its employees.

“We are pleased that Kraft Heinz is returning to a path of normalization,” Alex Behring, chairman of Kraft Heinz’s board, said.