Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters
November 6, 2017

Kraft Heinz restates cash flow statements for two quarters

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co said on Monday it restated its cash flow statements for two quarters after it found that it implemented a new accounting standard since the start of 2017, instead of from 2018.

The packaged foods company said it would file amended statements for the quarters ended April 1 and July 1 to correctly classify certain items in its of cash flow statements.

Kraft Heinz said the misstatement did not have an impact on its income statements and balance sheets for the periods. (bit.ly/2zBZnXN) (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
