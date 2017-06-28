Swedish digital healthcare start-up KRY raises $22.6 mln for expansion

STOCKHOLM, June 29 (Reuters) - Swedish digital health start-up KRY has raised 20 million euros ($22.67 million) from investors to fund further expansion in Europe, it said on Thursday.

Stockholm-based KRY, which provides video-based doctors appointments and is available in Sweden, Norway and Spain, said the money would help it grow in existing markets and expand into others.

KRY raised 6.1 million euros in seed capital in autumn last year.

The funding round was led by global venture capital firm Accel with participation from existing investors Index Ventures, Creandum, and Project A.