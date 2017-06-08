FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this fiscal year
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 8, 2017 / 6:29 PM / 2 months ago

Kuwait projects $26 billion state budget deficit this fiscal year

1 Min Read

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Kuwait's parliament approved a government budget for the current fiscal year to March 31 that projects a deficit of 7.89 billion dinars ($26 billion), after a transfer to the sovereign wealth fund, the official KUNA news agency said on Thursday.

Spending is projected at 19.90 billion dinars and revenues at 13.34 billion dinars, of which 10 percent or 1.33 billion dinars would be given to the wealth fund.

The deficit would be covered by the state's "general financial reserves", KUNA reported without elaborating.

The budget, based on an oil price of $45 per barrel, assumes a 30 percent increase in revenues from last fiscal year. Oil income is projected at 11.7 billion dinars and non-oil revenues at 1.6 billion revenues, KUNA quoted Finance Minister Anas al-Saleh as saying. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.