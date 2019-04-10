Money News
April 10, 2019 / 2:04 PM / in 36 minutes

Kuwait's Jazeera says not received compensation claim over 2017 incident

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways said on Wednesday it had not received any legal claims for compensation involving an 2017 incident between one of its planes and a military balloon.

The defence ministry earlier said it was seeking up to $300 million in compensation over the incident without stating who it was seeking the compensation from.

A Jazeera aircraft made contact with a radar-equipped balloon in August 2017, state news agency KUNA reported at the time.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans

